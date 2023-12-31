When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mattias Janmark score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • Janmark has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Janmark has no points on the power play.
  • Janmark's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

