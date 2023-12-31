Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mattias Janmark score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Janmark stats and insights
- Janmark has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Janmark has no points on the power play.
- Janmark's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 4-3
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
