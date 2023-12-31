Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 31?
In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mattias Samuelsson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|28:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
