Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Flyers - December 31
Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're thinking about a wager on Backlund against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.
Mikael Backlund vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Flames vs Flyers Game Info
|Flames vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Flyers Prediction
|Flames vs Flyers Player Props
|Flames vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flames vs Flyers
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- Backlund has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).
- Backlund has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 16 of 35 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 35 games played.
- The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Backlund Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|35
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|1
