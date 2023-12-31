Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're thinking about a wager on Backlund against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Backlund has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 35 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 35 games played.

The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.