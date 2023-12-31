Should you bet on Mikael Granlund to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Granlund stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Granlund has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.0 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:20 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.