Mikael Granlund will be among those on the ice Sunday when his San Jose Sharks play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Granlund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 20:44 on the ice per game.

In four of 29 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Granlund has a point in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 13 of 29 games this year, Granlund has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Granlund goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 5 23 Points 3 4 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

