Can we anticipate Mike Hoffman lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in six of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

