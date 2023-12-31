The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:11 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.