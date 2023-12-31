Milwaukee vs. Wright State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Trey Calvin: 22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tanner Holden: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|207th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|81.6
|52nd
|311th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|80
|340th
|198th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|35.4
|238th
|25th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|189th
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6
|305th
|239th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.1
|211th
|89th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|214th
