The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) aim to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 243rd.
  • The Panthers' 75.1 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 78.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Milwaukee scores 81.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.6.
  • At home, the Panthers allow 76.2 points per game. Away, they concede 81.8.
  • At home, Milwaukee drains 9.3 treys per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than away (29.6%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Longwood L 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga W 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

