The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) aim to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 243rd.

The Panthers' 75.1 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Raiders allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 78.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Milwaukee scores 81.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.6.

At home, the Panthers allow 76.2 points per game. Away, they concede 81.8.

At home, Milwaukee drains 9.3 treys per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than away (29.6%).

