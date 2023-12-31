Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
Should you wager on Morgan Frost to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Frost stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Frost has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Frost has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
