Morgan Frost and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. There are prop bets for Frost available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Morgan Frost vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Frost Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Frost has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 10:57 on the ice per game.

In four of 25 games this year, Frost has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 25 games this year, Frost has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Frost has an assist in four of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Frost's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he goes over.

Frost has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 2 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

