The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Kadri in the Flames-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Nazem Kadri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Kadri has a goal in nine of 35 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kadri has a point in 20 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

In 14 of 35 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 25 Points 0 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

