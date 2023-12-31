Nazem Kadri Game Preview: Flames vs. Flyers - December 31
The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Kadri in the Flames-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.
Nazem Kadri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Flames vs Flyers Game Info
Kadri Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.
- Kadri has a goal in nine of 35 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Kadri has a point in 20 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.
- In 14 of 35 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Kadri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kadri Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|35
|Games
|2
|25
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
