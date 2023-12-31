Will Nick DeSimone Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
Should you wager on Nick DeSimone to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
DeSimone stats and insights
- DeSimone has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- DeSimone has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
DeSimone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-2
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
