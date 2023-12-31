Should you wager on Nick DeSimone to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeSimone stats and insights

  • DeSimone has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • DeSimone has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:38 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.