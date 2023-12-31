The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno among them, play the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Foligno's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Foligno vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

In Foligno's 35 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Foligno has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foligno Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 35 Games 3 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.