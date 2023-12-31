Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

  • Okhotyuk is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

