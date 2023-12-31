Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Okhotyuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
