Sunday's game features the Morgan State Bears (4-11) and the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) clashing at NJIT Wellness and Events Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Morgan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 31.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

4:30 PM ET

Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 76, NJIT 75

Spread & Total Prediction for NJIT vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morgan State (-0.2)

Morgan State (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

NJIT has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Morgan State's ATS record this season is 5-7-1. The Highlanders have hit the over in six games, while Bears games have gone over eight times.

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -60 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are allowing 77.8 per outing to rank 319th in college basketball.

The 34.2 rebounds per game NJIT averages rank 278th in college basketball, and are 3.8 fewer than the 38.0 its opponents collect per contest.

NJIT connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 34.2% from deep while its opponents hit 38.5% from long range.

The Highlanders rank 268th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 329th in college basketball defensively with 97.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

NJIT and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Highlanders commit 11.8 per game (182nd in college basketball) and force 11.6 (225th in college basketball play).

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 7.0 points per game, with a -105 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (240th in college basketball), and allow 79.5 per outing (338th in college basketball).

Morgan State is 182nd in college basketball at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents average.

Morgan State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from deep (232nd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 35.3%.

Morgan State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.9 per game (323rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (248th in college basketball).

