The Morgan State Bears (4-11) will visit the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) after losing nine consecutive road games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

NJIT Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

In games NJIT shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Highlanders are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 178th.

The Highlanders record 7.1 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Bears allow (79.5).

NJIT is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

This season, Morgan State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 190th.

The Bears score 5.3 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Highlanders give up (77.8).

Morgan State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

At home, NJIT is scoring 13.6 more points per game (81.0) than it is in away games (67.4).

The Highlanders are surrendering 67.3 points per game this year at home, which is 16.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (83.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, NJIT has played better in home games this year, averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Morgan State is scoring 27.4 more points per game at home (86.5) than away (59.1).

At home, the Bears give up 69.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.9.

At home, Morgan State knocks down 6.3 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (4.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.6%).

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Wake Forest L 83-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 12/16/2023 @ Niagara L 89-81 Gallagher Center 12/22/2023 Medgar Evers W 127-51 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/31/2023 Morgan State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 1/6/2024 Albany (NY) - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 1/11/2024 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule