The Morgan State Bears (4-11) will visit the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) after losing nine consecutive road games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT Stats Insights

  • This season, the Highlanders have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • In games NJIT shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Highlanders are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 178th.
  • The Highlanders record 7.1 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Bears allow (79.5).
  • NJIT is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • This season, Morgan State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 190th.
  • The Bears score 5.3 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Highlanders give up (77.8).
  • Morgan State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, NJIT is scoring 13.6 more points per game (81.0) than it is in away games (67.4).
  • The Highlanders are surrendering 67.3 points per game this year at home, which is 16.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (83.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, NJIT has played better in home games this year, averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Morgan State is scoring 27.4 more points per game at home (86.5) than away (59.1).
  • At home, the Bears give up 69.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.9.
  • At home, Morgan State knocks down 6.3 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (4.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.6%).

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wake Forest L 83-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Niagara L 89-81 Gallagher Center
12/22/2023 Medgar Evers W 127-51 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
12/31/2023 Morgan State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/6/2024 Albany (NY) - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/11/2024 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Campbell L 83-76 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/22/2023 James Madison L 89-75 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/27/2023 @ Virginia L 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
1/8/2024 Delaware State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

