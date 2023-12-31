How to Watch NJIT vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-11) will visit the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) after losing nine consecutive road games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
NJIT Stats Insights
- This season, the Highlanders have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- In games NJIT shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Highlanders are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 178th.
- The Highlanders record 7.1 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Bears allow (79.5).
- NJIT is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.5 points.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- This season, Morgan State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 190th.
- The Bears score 5.3 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Highlanders give up (77.8).
- Morgan State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
NJIT Home & Away Comparison
- At home, NJIT is scoring 13.6 more points per game (81.0) than it is in away games (67.4).
- The Highlanders are surrendering 67.3 points per game this year at home, which is 16.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (83.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, NJIT has played better in home games this year, averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Morgan State is scoring 27.4 more points per game at home (86.5) than away (59.1).
- At home, the Bears give up 69.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.9.
- At home, Morgan State knocks down 6.3 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (4.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.6%).
NJIT Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 83-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Niagara
|L 89-81
|Gallagher Center
|12/22/2023
|Medgar Evers
|W 127-51
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Albany (NY)
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UMass-Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|James Madison
|L 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/27/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/8/2024
|Delaware State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
