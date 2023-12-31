The Morgan State Bears (4-11) aim to stop a nine-game road losing skid at the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NJIT vs. Morgan State matchup in this article.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NJIT vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NJIT Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline FanDuel NJIT (-3.5) 152.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NJIT vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

NJIT has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six out of the Highlanders' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Morgan State has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

