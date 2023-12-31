NJIT vs. Morgan State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (2-8) will meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
NJIT Players to Watch
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
NJIT vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|227th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|34.6
|199th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
