The NJIT Highlanders (2-8) will meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NJIT vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 74.9 98th
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
227th 34.1 Rebounds 34.6 199th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th
319th 11.2 Assists 15.5 29th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 15.7 360th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.