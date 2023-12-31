The NJIT Highlanders (2-8) will meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Game Information

NJIT Players to Watch

Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Gray: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Tariq Francis: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sebastian Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

NJIT vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 74.9 98th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 227th 34.1 Rebounds 34.6 199th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 319th 11.2 Assists 15.5 29th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 15.7 360th

