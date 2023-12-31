The Morgan State Bears (4-11) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the NJIT Highlanders (3-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

NJIT vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under NJIT -3.5 154

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NJIT vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

The Highlanders are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

NJIT has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -165.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Highlanders have a 62.3% chance to win.

So far this season, Morgan State has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread.

This season, the Bears have come away with a win two times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Morgan State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

NJIT vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154 % of Games Over 154 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NJIT 5 50% 72.4 144.9 77.8 157.3 140.3 Morgan State 7 53.8% 72.5 144.9 79.5 157.3 148

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional NJIT vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up 7.1 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Bears give up (79.5).

When NJIT puts up more than 79.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bears' 72.5 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 77.8 the Highlanders give up.

When it scores more than 77.8 points, Morgan State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

NJIT vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NJIT 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 Morgan State 5-7-1 4-6-1 8-5-0

NJIT vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits

NJIT Morgan State 2-2 Home Record 4-2 1-6 Away Record 0-7 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 81.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.1 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.