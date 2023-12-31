Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 31?
Will Noah Dobson score a goal when the New York Islanders square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Dobson stats and insights
- In seven of 35 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|25:16
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:03
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|28:08
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|26:43
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|31:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|26:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|0
|3
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
