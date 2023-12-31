Noah Dobson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Dobson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 25:45 per game on the ice, is +16.

In seven of 35 games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 24 of 35 games this season, Dobson has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Dobson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 5 35 Points 3 7 Goals 0 28 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.