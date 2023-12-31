Noah Hanifin will be among those in action Sunday when his Calgary Flames play the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 23:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Hanifin has a goal in five of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hanifin has registered a point in a game 16 times this season out of 35 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 11 of 35 games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Hanifin goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 17 Points 3 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

