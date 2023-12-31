Sunday's contest at Lloyd Noble Center has the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) squaring off against the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 82, Monmouth 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-17.2)

Oklahoma (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Oklahoma's record against the spread this season is 8-4-0, and Monmouth's is 9-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Sooners are 7-5-0 and the Hawks are 6-5-1.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners average 83.4 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (36th in college basketball). They have a +235 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.

Oklahoma prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.1 boards. It is pulling down 39.3 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Oklahoma makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 27.6% rate.

The Sooners rank 20th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th in college basketball defensively with 80.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oklahoma forces 13.3 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (237th in college basketball action).

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 236th in college basketball, while allowing 73.8 per outing, 254th in college basketball) and have a -13 scoring differential.

The 34.3 rebounds per game Monmouth accumulates rank 273rd in college basketball, 2.0 fewer than the 36.3 its opponents collect.

Monmouth hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) at a 39.4% rate (15th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.1% from deep.

Monmouth has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (133rd in college basketball).

