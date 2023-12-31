The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma Stats Insights

This season, the Sooners have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Oklahoma is 11-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sooners sit at 78th.

The 83.4 points per game the Sooners average are 9.6 more points than the Hawks allow (73.8).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 9-0.

Monmouth Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 38.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Monmouth has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 153rd.

The Hawks put up 8.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (63.8).

Monmouth has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oklahoma fared better at home last year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.

The Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.8 on the road.

Oklahoma sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.9% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Monmouth is averaging 6.0 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).

The Hawks give up 74.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.

Monmouth knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.0%) than on the road (36.6%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Green Bay W 81-47 Lloyd Noble Center 12/20/2023 North Carolina L 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/28/2023 Central Arkansas W 88-72 Lloyd Noble Center 12/31/2023 Monmouth - Lloyd Noble Center 1/6/2024 Iowa State - Lloyd Noble Center 1/10/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule