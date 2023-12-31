How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- This season, the Sooners have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Oklahoma is 11-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sooners sit at 78th.
- The 83.4 points per game the Sooners average are 9.6 more points than the Hawks allow (73.8).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 9-0.
Monmouth Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 38.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Monmouth has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 153rd.
- The Hawks put up 8.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (63.8).
- Monmouth has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oklahoma fared better at home last year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.
- The Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.8 on the road.
- Oklahoma sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.9% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Monmouth is averaging 6.0 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).
- The Hawks give up 74.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.
- Monmouth knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.0%) than on the road (36.6%).
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Green Bay
|W 81-47
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/20/2023
|North Carolina
|L 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/28/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 88-72
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/31/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/6/2024
|Iowa State
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/10/2024
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 70-61
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|W 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|W 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/4/2024
|Towson
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/8/2024
|Northeastern
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
