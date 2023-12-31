The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sooners have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
  • Oklahoma is 11-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sooners sit at 78th.
  • The 83.4 points per game the Sooners average are 9.6 more points than the Hawks allow (73.8).
  • When Oklahoma puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 9-0.

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 38.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Monmouth has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 153rd.
  • The Hawks put up 8.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (63.8).
  • Monmouth has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oklahoma fared better at home last year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.
  • The Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.8 on the road.
  • Oklahoma sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.9% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Monmouth is averaging 6.0 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).
  • The Hawks give up 74.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.
  • Monmouth knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.0%) than on the road (36.6%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Green Bay W 81-47 Lloyd Noble Center
12/20/2023 North Carolina L 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/28/2023 Central Arkansas W 88-72 Lloyd Noble Center
12/31/2023 Monmouth - Lloyd Noble Center
1/6/2024 Iowa State - Lloyd Noble Center
1/10/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Seton Hall L 70-61 Prudential Center
12/16/2023 Rider W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/21/2023 Manhattan W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/4/2024 Towson - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/8/2024 Northeastern - OceanFirst Bank Center

