Oklahoma vs. Monmouth: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) will visit the Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Monmouth matchup in this article.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Monmouth Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-21.5)
|144.5
|-7000
|+2000
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- A total of seven out of the Sooners' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Monmouth has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of six Hawks games this season have gone over the point total.
Oklahoma Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks rate Oklahoma higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- The Sooners were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the country.
- Oklahoma's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
