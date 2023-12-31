The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) will visit the Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Monmouth matchup in this article.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Monmouth Moneyline FanDuel Oklahoma (-21.5) 144.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Sooners' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Monmouth has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of six Hawks games this season have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Oklahoma higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Sooners were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the country.

Oklahoma's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

