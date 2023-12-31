The Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will face the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 18.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 283rd 32.8 Rebounds 32.9 280th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 179th 13.0 Assists 12.0 268th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.