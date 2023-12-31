Oklahoma vs. Monmouth December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will face the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 18.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|32.9
|280th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
