Oklahoma vs. Monmouth: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) are heavy underdogs (by 20 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 143 for the matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oklahoma
|-20
|143
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats
- The Sooners have gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Monmouth is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Monmouth (9-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.3% more often than Oklahoma (8-4-0) this year.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143
|% of Games Over 143
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oklahoma
|8
|66.7%
|83.4
|156.1
|63.8
|137.6
|145.7
|Monmouth
|6
|50%
|72.7
|156.1
|73.8
|137.6
|144.6
Additional Oklahoma vs Monmouth Insights & Trends
- The Sooners put up 83.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 73.8 the Hawks give up.
- Oklahoma has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.
- The Hawks score an average of 72.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 63.8 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Monmouth is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 63.8 points.
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oklahoma
|8-4-0
|3-3
|7-5-0
|Monmouth
|9-3-0
|0-0
|6-5-1
Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oklahoma
|Monmouth
|9-7
|Home Record
|3-10
|2-8
|Away Record
|3-15
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-12-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.0
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|6-3-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
