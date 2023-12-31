The Monmouth Hawks (7-5) are heavy underdogs (by 20 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 143 for the matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -20 143

Oklahoma vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Sooners have gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Monmouth is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

Monmouth (9-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.3% more often than Oklahoma (8-4-0) this year.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143 % of Games Over 143 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 8 66.7% 83.4 156.1 63.8 137.6 145.7 Monmouth 6 50% 72.7 156.1 73.8 137.6 144.6

Additional Oklahoma vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

The Sooners put up 83.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 73.8 the Hawks give up.

Oklahoma has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

The Hawks score an average of 72.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 63.8 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Monmouth is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 8-4-0 3-3 7-5-0 Monmouth 9-3-0 0-0 6-5-1

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Monmouth 9-7 Home Record 3-10 2-8 Away Record 3-15 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-3-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

