When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Owen Power light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

Power has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:26 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:23 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 23:29 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

