Owen Power will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Considering a bet on Power? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Power has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In two of 37 games this season, Power has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Power has recorded a point in a game 14 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 12 of 37 games this year, Power has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Power hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 37 Games 5 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.