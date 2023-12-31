Can we expect Owen Tippett scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • In 11 of 35 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 16:17 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:52 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:56 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-1

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

