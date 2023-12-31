Owen Tippett will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames play on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Owen Tippett vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 15:19 on the ice per game.

Tippett has scored a goal in 11 of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tippett has a point in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Tippett has an assist in nine of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tippett has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 2 22 Points 0 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

