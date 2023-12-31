At U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31, the Minnesota Vikings meet the Green Bay Packers, beginning at 8:20 PM ET. The Vikings should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Offensively, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 350.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (320.9 yards allowed per contest). The Packers are generating 331.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 352.9 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

Packers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-1) Toss Up (43.5) Vikings 24, Packers 19

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover eight times.

The Packers are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

In 2023, nine Green Bay games have hit the over.

Games involving the Packers this year have averaged 41.8 points per game, a 1.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Vikings Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Minnesota is 7-5-3 ATS this season.

The Vikings have an ATS record of 3-2-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites this season.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this season.

Vikings games have had an average of 44.7 points this season, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.9 19.9 20.6 21.9 21.3 18.3 Green Bay 22.2 22.1 19.7 21.6 24.4 22.5

