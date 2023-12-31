Peruse the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (7-8), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Packers prepare for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 8:20 PM .

Last time out, the Packers won 33-30 over the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings head into the matchup after losing 30-24 to the Detroit Lions in their last game on December 24.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful
De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Doubtful
Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable
Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable
Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Out
Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable
Jayden Reed WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice
Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful
Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable
Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Doubtful
Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Troy Dye LB Wrist Questionable
Harrison Phillips DL Back Limited Participation In Practice
Byron Murphy CB Knee Out
Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out
Theo Jackson S Toe Out
Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Addison WR Ankle Questionable
Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Questionable

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Packers Season Insights

  • With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 23rd, surrendering 352.9 total yards per game.
  • With 22.2 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 11th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, giving up 22.1 points per contest.
  • The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 224.5 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 216.9 passing yards given up per contest on defense.
  • Green Bay has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 135.9 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 106.9 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).
  • The Packers sport a 0 turnover margin this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
  • Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)
  • Total: 43.5 points

