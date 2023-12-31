Will Philipp Kurashev light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Kurashev's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

