Can we expect Pierre Engvall finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Engvall has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:30 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.