Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Engvall's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall has averaged 14:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In four of 34 games this year, Engvall has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Engvall has a point in 12 of 34 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 34 games this year, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Engvall hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Engvall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 5 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

