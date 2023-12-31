Will Raphael Lavoie Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Raphael Lavoie score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Raphael Lavoie score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Lavoie stats and insights
- Lavoie is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Lavoie has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
