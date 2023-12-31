When the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Raphael Lavoie score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Raphael Lavoie score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lavoie stats and insights

Lavoie is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Lavoie has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

