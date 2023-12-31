The Calgary Flames, including Rasmus Andersson, take the ice Sunday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Andersson in the Flames-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 21:37 per game on the ice, is -3.

Andersson has a goal in five games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 31 games this season, Andersson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Andersson Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 31 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

