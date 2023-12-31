Rasmus Andersson Game Preview: Flames vs. Flyers - December 31
The Calgary Flames, including Rasmus Andersson, take the ice Sunday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Andersson in the Flames-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Rasmus Andersson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Flames vs Flyers Game Info
|Flames vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Flyers Prediction
|Flames vs Flyers Player Props
|Flames vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flames vs Flyers
Andersson Season Stats Insights
- Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 21:37 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Andersson has a goal in five games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 16 of 31 games this season, Andersson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In 12 of 31 games this year, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Andersson Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|31
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
