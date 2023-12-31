The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're considering a bet on Dahlin against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Dahlin has a goal in 10 games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 23 of 36 games this season, Dahlin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dahlin has an assist in 17 of 36 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is a 50% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 5 29 Points 4 10 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

