In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bortuzzo stats and insights

Bortuzzo is yet to score through 14 games this season.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bortuzzo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.