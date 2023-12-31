Can we expect Ryan Carpenter lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Carpenter has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Home L 5-0 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:52 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:58 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

