Can we expect Ryan Carpenter lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter stats and insights

  • Carpenter has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Carpenter has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Home L 5-0
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:52 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:58 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.