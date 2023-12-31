Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
Can we expect Ryan Carpenter lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Carpenter has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Carpenter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:10
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
