Should you wager on Ryan Johnson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:51 Home W 9-3
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4

Sabres vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

