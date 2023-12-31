Can we anticipate Ryan McLeod scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

  • McLeod has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:06 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:33 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.