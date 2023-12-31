Can we anticipate Ryan McLeod scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:06 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:33 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

