On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

  • Nugent-Hopkins has scored in nine of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Ducks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:01 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:14 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 22:42 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.