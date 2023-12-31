Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Looking to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:01 per game on the ice, is +8.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in nine of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 20 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points seven times.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 5 33 Points 6 9 Goals 3 24 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.