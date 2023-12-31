Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
Should you wager on Ryan Poehling to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
