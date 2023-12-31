Should you wager on Ryan Poehling to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

  • In three of 30 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
  • Poehling has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

