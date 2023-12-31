For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Scott Mayfield a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:19 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

