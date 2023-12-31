In the upcoming matchup versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Sean Couturier to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

In nine of 33 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Couturier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:25 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:55 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

