Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames meet on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.

Couturier has a goal in nine of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

