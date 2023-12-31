Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Flames - December 31
Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames meet on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Sean Couturier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.
- Couturier has a goal in nine of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Couturier has a point in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- In 13 of 33 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Couturier has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Couturier Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.
